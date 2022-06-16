The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Centre County, as well as for many other counties in central and eastern Pennsylvania through Thursday evening.

"Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are probable this afternoon and will linger into tonight," the NWS advisory said. "A few tornadoes are also possible."

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes. A warning would be issued if one is actually spotted.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Green Bowl to switch menus, reopen in July after health violations Though it has been shuttered since May 4, State College Chinese restaurant Green Bowl — loca…