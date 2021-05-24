To stimulate conversation within the State College community regarding racial inequities, religion, politics and police brutality, Tierra Williams, co-leader of the 3/20 Coalition and candidate for Ferguson Township supervisor, created a show titled “Black Tea.”

“The goal is to be able to sit across the aisle from people who might not agree with my ideas but to have those conversations to try and spark change within the community,” Williams said.

Williams created and hosted the show with help from producer and editor Pablo Lopez of Dark Mind Productions. The show was also aided by a $1,000 grant from 3 Dots Downtown, an arts organization that helps support State College innovation.

Erica Quinn, the executive director of 3 Dots, said the 3 Dots is “social justice minded” and is looking to “amplify voices” of marginalized communities.

“We thought conversations like ‘Black Tea’ are so fantastic at articulating the Black experience in the United States, and that is something that is really relevant and important,” Quinn said.

The first episode of season one of “Black Tea” first aired at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, and the rest of the season was aired weekly through March 6. Season one had a total of five episodes, each with an average air time of 30-40 minutes.

According to Williams, there is no set date as of yet for season two of “Black Tea.”

Although season one ended, anyone interested in watching “Black Tea” can do so on Youtube or Facebook.

Williams said the process was “very stressful.” She said was worried about how people would receive it. Nonetheless, the show “needed to be done.”

“There is no platform where these questions are being asked [and] these stories are being told,” Williams said. “There is no space for this.”

Latisha Franklin, a graduate student at Penn State, said being on the show felt like “a conversation between two friends talking.”

“I think the show is good. It is a well-watched voice for individuals here at Penn State. It spans the faculty, the students, the community leaders and all the way up to Pennsylvania government officials,” Franklin (graduate-biochemistry, microbiology and molecular biology) said. “I think that it raises awareness to the Black perspective, specifically in State College.”

Franklin also said she appreciated being able to be in person and chat on the show — especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Similarly, Divine Lipscomb is a Penn State student who was on the show and said his experience was “interesting” and “informative.”

Due to the coronavirus, Lipscomb (senior-rehabilitation and human resources) was featured on the show via Zoom.

“Essentially, we all still live here together, and we have to coexist and exist at some point,” Lipscomb said. “I like how ‘Black Tea’ was able to bring those dynamics full circle into one space.”

Lipscomb said the show is a way to get a “grasp” on all dynamics of the community and mentioned these conversations are “needed,” even if there are opposing views.

“In order for communities to start healing and becoming inclusive for all to live, shows like ‘Black Tea’ and conversations and topics that came up in [the show] are essential.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE