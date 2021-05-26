Tierra Williams moved to State College three years ago with her son and has actively engaged herself in the community since. Now, she is a candidate running for Ferguson Township Supervisor.

Williams has 1,598 votes in the primary election as of May 24 and is running against Lisa Strickland, who currently has 1,650 votes. The primary results will not be finalized until early June, and the general election will be Nov. 2.

Williams ran for the position during the primary elections as part of the joint slate, “Our Communities Can’t Wait.” The campaign includes Penn State student and formerly incarcerated activist Divine Lipscomb, artistic director for FUSE Productions Richard Biever, and Penn State clinical law professor Gopal Balachandran — all of whom ran for State College Borough Council.

The slate is sponsored by Pennsylvania United’s Political Action Committee, which supports the candidates’ “people-powered, people-funded” campaigns through donations and grassroot organization, according to its website.

Williams said members of State College’s 3/20 Coalition inspired her to run for the Ferguson Township Supervisor position. If elected, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the board, as well as its youngest member.

“I’ve never thought of myself as a politician and will never consider myself a politician,” Williams said. “I’m an activist and advocate for the people no matter what office I am elected or not elected to.”

Williams has served as the co-leader of the 3/20 Coalition since September 2020.

The 3/20 Coalition formed after Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

“Racism doesn’t just go away because you want it to. It’s still here, and it has to be dealt with,” Williams said. “A lot of the work with the 3/20 Coalition is the same fire that I’m going to bring to speak for the underprivileged people in this community.”

With the 3/20 Coalition, Williams has led protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and Osaze Osagie’s legacy in the State College community.

“Protests and politics go hand in hand,” Williams said. “When people speak out, they push legislation and push people to make changes in these offices.”

Before moving to State College, Williams lived in Mississippi and attended Jackson State University. She graduated with a degree in speech communications with a theatre concentration.

In State College, she has performed in local plays, such as “Remembering Osaze,” and led poetry readings at the Central PA Theatre and Dance Fest during various summers.

“I'm constantly in the streets because our work is in the streets and making an uproar to make people listen,” Williams said. “But, it is also structural reform by attending borough council meetings and speaking out against those in political positions.”

Williams said she has used her platform on the “Black Tea” show she created to highlight racial inequities, religion, politics and police brutality issues in State College.

“I’m the type of person to call you out because it doesn’t matter if you are in my party or claim to agree with my ideologies,” Williams said. “I will call out racism, bigotry, prejudice and discrimination no matter who you are, where you are or what you are because that is who I am and who I will be regardless if I’m elected or not.”

Jenna Henry, William’s campaign manager, met Williams through her work with the 3/20 Coalition. Henry has been involved in politics since 2017 and worked on Bernie Cantorna’s, Erin McCracken’s and Susan Bosar’s campaigns.

Henry has worked with Williams and other members of the “Centre County Can’t Wait” slate and said she believes “different perspectives” are needed for every aspect of State College politics.

“Tierra has a unique perspective on issues of the world and the way things work and how issues affect people locally,” Henry said. “Anytime you bring in people that have different backgrounds and different life experiences, it makes the board that much stronger because of the different perspectives.”

Having lived in State College her whole life, Henry said she has “seen issues evolve that are often hidden.”

“There is poverty in State College, massive problems with affordable housing and jobs that pay enough to afford places to live, and problems with drug abuse and addiction in this area,” Henry said. “Some people don’t know that [the problems are] there because it’s all been hidden so well, and they need to be addressed to make it a more liveable community for everyone.”

Henry said she hopes the community can have “open dialogues” about these issues “instead of fighting each other on them.”

“People need to look at the ways that issues affect everyone in the community, not just the people advocating for or against a certain issue,” Henry said. “Tierra has what’s best for everyone in the community in mind.”

Robert Zeigler, the chair for the PA United campaign slate, serves as the Millheim Borough Council’s president.

Zeigler graduated from Penn State in 2005 with a degree in political science and later earned his master’s degree from the University of Phoenix.

“Once I started going to council meetings, I wanted to be involved in governance and had ideas for the borough,” Zeigler said. “I got involved in Centre County Democrats throughout the pandemic and eventually was asked to be the chair for the PA United slate where I met Tierra.”

Zeigler said he believes many people “wouldn’t realize” Williams is a veteran, which Zeigler said helped her leadership qualities.

Williams holds a certification in the U.S. Army as a human resource specialist from the U.S. Army School of Advanced Military Studies.

Ziegler also said he believes leaders need to be “driven and honest” to do what’s best for the community, which he said can be difficult.

“Uncomfortable conversations are a good sign of growth, and many people avoid talking about those things,” Ziegler said. “As a leader, Tierra is always willing to talk about and participate with those conversations, even if it makes people uncomfortable.”

Williams said she encourages everyone to go out and vote “no matter who your vote is for.”

“If there are more people in these offices that look like me and represent the group of people that I represent, more things will be sustainable for our communities,” Williams said. “In 2021, we’re still talking about the firsts in politics, and even though there are many challenges to go through, I’m up for the challenge.”

