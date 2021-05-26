fallen tree state college

Trees fell in downtown State College on May 26, 2021 after a brief rain storm moved through the area.

A thunderstorm in State College Wednesday caused several fallen trees and traffic light power outages, requiring several streets to be blocked.

The storm came through after the National Weather Service in State College issued a severe thunderstorm watch.

Several trees were down along College Avenue and in front of Yallah Taco at 310 E. College Ave.

According to the State College Police Department, the following sections of road were closed:

  • East Branch Road between Hunter Avenue and Country Club Road
  • College Avenue between Garner Street and Pugh Street

The department also announced the extended closure of Heister Street between College Avenue and Calder Way, and advised commuters to avoid traveling downtown.

All roads have been reopened as of 7:31 p.m. Wednesday, according to State College Police.

