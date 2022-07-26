Three Penn State hospitals have been recognized by the U.S. News & World Report in its annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, according to a release from Penn State Health.

Penn State Health's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center each received honors, according to the report.

The Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation at Hershey Medical Center is ranked, for the sixth year in a row, as one of the best in the nation for orthopedic care, according to the report, ranking number one in the Harrisburg metro region and number five in Pennsylvania.

St. Joseph Medical Center and Holy Spirit Medical Center were ranked ‘High Performing’ for their heart failure procedure, stroke procedure, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) procedure, according to the release.

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center was also ranked ‘High Performing’ in two other procedures; heart attack and kidney failure.

U.S. News also recognized Penn State Health Children’s Hospital among the Best Children’s Hospitals in cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology and pulmonology in the 2022-23 rankings, according to the report.

For the 33rd annual 2022-23 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions, according to the release, with State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.

