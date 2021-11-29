Things to do at Penn State, in State College during 15th week of fall semester

As Penn State students return after Thanksgiving break, Penn State students can participate in virtual and in-person activities in and around State College during the 15th week of the fall semester.

Monday, Nov. 29

1 p.m. — Penn State’s Center for Energy Law and Policy and the John and Willie Leone Family Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering will host a virtual webinar called “What’s behind rising oil and gas prices?”

Panelists will include Dean Foreman, chief economist at the American Petroleum Institute, Andrew Kleit, Penn State professor of energy and environmental economics and Hannah Wiseman, Penn State Law and EME professor.

Registration is required.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

5 p.m. — Chabad of Penn State will hold its annual Car Menorah Parade to celebrate the beginning of the 2021 Hanukkah season.

The parade will start at 443 E. Waring Ave. and travel on College and Beaver Avenues before ending at Old Main lawn at 6 p.m. for a Menorah Lighting and celebration event.

7 p.m. — The Arboretum at Penn State and Shaver’s Creek will host an “Animal Signs and Tracking Basics” webinar on Zoom for free.

Registration is required, and participants must be at least 18 years old.

Thursday, Dec. 2

3:05 p.m. — Kinesiology Colloquium will host the “Richard Nelson Memorial Lecture” in room 127 of Penn State’s Noll Lab and on Zoom.

Robert Gregor, professor emeritus at the Georgia Institute of Technology, will present the lecture.

5:15 p.m. — Healthy Penn State will host a “Mindful Making — Hygge Self-Care Box Decorating” session in room 20 in the Intramural Building, which is the Health Promotion and Wellness Suite.

Inspired by the Danish and Norwegian word Hygge, attendees can enjoy an “evening of relaxing crafting.”

Sunday, Dec. 5

10 a.m. — The Nittany Valley Half-Marathon’s 13.1-mile course will start at Penn State’s Snider Agricultural Arena.

Registration is available online on the Nittany Valley Half-Marathon website.

1 p.m. — The Nittany Valley Figure Skating Club will sponsor the “Happy Holidays Ice Show” at the Pegula Ice Arena.

Admission is $5 and free for children 5 and under, and attendees should enter through gate B or C.

1 p.m. — Penn State’s Blue & White Society will host its Winter Festival at the Hintz Family Alumni Center, where attendees can get pictures with Santa Claus, watch a holiday movie, make cards for troops and more.

Tickets cost $4.99, and all proceeds will go to THON.

