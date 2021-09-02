The Tavern renovations completed

The Tavern restaurant in downtown State College, pictured on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, reopened Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 after closing Nov. 22, 2020 for renovations.

 Courtesy of Megan Swift

The Tavern on College Avenue in downtown State College reopened its historic doors on Wednesday, Sep. 1 following an eight-month renovation process, according to its Facebook page.

According to its website, the restaurant closed on Nov. 22, 2020 for renovations after 72 years of "continuous operation" to implement "improved seating, an updated menu, craft cocktails and a second story, outdoor fireside lounge that overlooks the Penn State campus."

The Tavern will serve dinner from 5-11 p.m. and its "late night menu" from 9-11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags