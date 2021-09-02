The Tavern on College Avenue in downtown State College reopened its historic doors on Wednesday, Sep. 1 following an eight-month renovation process, according to its Facebook page.

According to its website, the restaurant closed on Nov. 22, 2020 for renovations after 72 years of "continuous operation" to implement "improved seating, an updated menu, craft cocktails and a second story, outdoor fireside lounge that overlooks the Penn State campus."

The Tavern will serve dinner from 5-11 p.m. and its "late night menu" from 9-11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

+2 State College's Duck Donuts location reopens with ribbon-cutting ceremony The Duck Donuts located in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza reopened its doors to the pe…