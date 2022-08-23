Landmark Properties, the real estate developer that built The Standard and The Metropolitan, submitted a plan to place a 12-story apartment complex at the intersection of East College Avenue and Sowers Street, according to Edward LeClear, State College's planning and community development director.

LeClear said Landmark Properties, based in Athens, Ga., plans to call the new building "The Mark." He said The Mark would have over 450 beds for over 150 units, as well as 20,000 square feet for commercial space.

The State College Planning Commission will review the proposal in late September, LeClear said.

LeClear said the Planning Commission has proposed a zoning amendment that would "effectively remove" the zoning for housing developments similar to The Mark.

The Borough Council will hold a public hearing on this amendment on Sept. 12, LeClear said.

