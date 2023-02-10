As State College resident Natalia Ferrer sat by a window in her off-campus residence, she noticed a woman approaching her door.

Assuming the woman was her neighbor, Ferrer opened the door. The woman “pulled out a laminated piece of paper” with nail polish on it and insisted Ferrer buy the nail polish.

Despite rejecting the nail polish offer, Ferrer said the woman “put her hand” on the door and “started walking in.”

In 2022, the State College borough experienced 221 simple assaults, 46 burglaries, 31 aggravated assaults, 32 rapes and five robberies, according to the Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Report as of Thursday.

The State College borough is approximately 4.6 square miles in size and does not include the entirety of the State College postal delivery area.

For Sam Cremmins, the murder of four University of Idaho students in November has increased her “anxiety” over the “past few months.”

According to the Associated Press, four students at the University of Idaho were stabbed in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.

Cremmins (senior-management) and her roommate, Danielle Carter, live in an off-campus residence in State College.

“It's mostly because it's a college town similar to State College, and [the University of Idaho students’] living situation was a [door] code just like ours,” Cremmins said. “It was a house everybody knew the code to, and everybody came, and all of their friends knew it, too — which is similar to our situation, so it’s a little scary how similar of a residence we live in.”

Carter (senior-biobehavioral health) said living on the first floor of their apartment complex is “a little scary” because she can hear people walk by, which “creeps” her out.

Cremmins and Carter said they’re “two of the most anxious” people, and most of their worries may be “self-inflicted.”

Cremmins said the Blue Light Systems on Penn State’s campus would be “beneficial” in downtown State College because of how “big” the area is despite the lack of lighting and cameras.

In the end, Cremmins said she “feels pretty safe” because it's State College, and she “knows” that it's a “safe town.”

Community Relations Officer for the State College Police Department, Dean Woodring, said via email that State College is a “relatively” safe place to live compared to other areas with a similar “size and population.”

According to Woodring, there have been “numerous” instances “over the years” where a person trespasses into a house due to “excessive consumption of alcohol,” although these individuals don’t necessarily commit a criminal act.

SCPD is responsible for the “patrol and enforcement” of the State College borough, College Township and Harris Township — with each area divided into districts, Woodring said.

Woodring said SCPD patrols five districts within State College: District 1 includes the center of the borough; district 2 is east borough; district 3 is west borough; district 4 is College Township, and district 9 is Harris Township.

Each district has “at least one officer” assigned to it at night, with the exception of Harris Township — which is based on contracted hours, Woodring said.

SCPD also offers a Vacation Home Program, which allows officers to stop by houses periodically when a resident is away for an extended period of time to make sure there’s no suspicious activity and that the residence is still secure.

To his knowledge, Woodring said there haven’t been an “overwhelming” amount of safety concerns from citizens.

As for Blake Campbell, he said he feels “really safe” in his current residence at The View Apartments in State College.

“Probably [safer] than I should,” Campbell (junior-criminology) said.

The View Apartments in State College are located in Toftrees, which is a census-designated place in Patton Township, meaning that the Patton Township Police Department responds to incidents rather than SCPD.

Campbell said he sees the police patrolling “a lot,” and they’re “definitely active.”

“I feel like they could be anywhere in an instant,” Campbell said.

In 2022, Patton Township experienced 27 simple assaults, four burglaries, three aggravated assaults, seven rapes and two robberies, according to the Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Report as of Thursday.

Other student apartments, such as The Yards at Old State, are located in Ferguson Township — which experienced 48 simple assaults, five burglaries, seven aggravated assaults, seven rapes and three robberies, according to the Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Report as of Thursday.

Since Jan. 1, the SCPD has responded to two residential burglaries while Ferguson Township Police responded to five, according to a LexisNexis Community Crime Map.

Ferrer said when the woman attempted to enter her home, she contacted the nonemergency police, although she ended up “embarrassed” and “hurt” when they dismissed her concerns.

“[The police] came to my door and were telling me like, ‘You know next time if someone gives you a weird vibe, just don’t talk to them,’ and I was like, ‘She knocked on my door.’ The time she gave me a weird vibe was when she was trying to break into my house,” Ferrer said. “[The police] were basically saying, in the future, if you don’t want to buy something, then just don’t give them your information.”

Ferrer said she believes the police need to “take things more seriously.”

“Don’t be so dismissive because... in the future that red flag radar is gone,” Ferrer said.

Since the encounter with the woman, Ferrrer said there have been instances when she thought she was “being dramatic” until she later realized she was in a “bad situation.”

“It is so weird that this is Happy Valley because it's so safe, and now it's happening here.”

