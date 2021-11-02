The Rivet at Discovery Space, located at 1224 N. Atherton St., will host its second annual Winter Market from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Featuring work from more than 30 local artisans, the market will include a variety of vendors, local food trucks, raffles and a silent auction that will benefit The Rivet, according to a Discovery Space release.

Products on sale will include pottery, jewelry, paintings, photography, decor, candles, baked goods, stickers, prints, woodworking, metal working a more, the release said.

Madison Flaherty, assistant director and coordinator of the market, said shopping locally contributes to the community, and The Rivet “thrives because of local support.”

“Our goal for Winter Market is to extend that support to local entrepreneurs, hobbyists and artists,” Flaherty said in the release.

In addition to the event, a pop-up market will be featured from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday at 3 Dots Downtown.

