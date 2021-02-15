As Penn State students return to campus for the spring semester, the State College Borough Council has taken steps to prepare for a possible increase of coronavirus cases.

One of the main steps taken was to extend the masking and social distancing ordinance until May, which, according to the State College Borough Council President Jesse Barlow, was successful in keeping cases down.

“Until this first wave of students got back to town, Bellefonte was the epicenter of the coronavirus in Centre County,” Barlow said. “Centre County was actually doing better than every surrounding county, and a lot of that is because it's not just the borough, but College Township and Ferguson — we're all passing masking ordinances to help keep the spread down.”

According to borough council member Deanna M. Behring, there was an initial spike of cases at the beginning of the fall semester, but the cases were kept at a manageable number and hospitalizations were low.

Behring said she attributes the management of cases not only to the enforcement of the ordinance, but also to effective implementation of mitigation techniques.

Penn State has also taken steps to slow the spread of the virus, including testing students, enforcing a similar policy to the State College ordinance that promotes social distancing and mask-wearing on campus and pushing back the start of in-person classes.

Nick Jones, executive vice president and provost at Penn State, said during a borough council meeting Feb. 8 that pushing back start of in-person classes and on-campus move-in to was “the most prudent thing to do given our primary focus on the health and wellbeing of our community,” which includes both the student community at Penn State and the “broader” State College community.

“We were very concerned back in December based on all of the projections that we were seeing with the holidays impending that there would be big increases in case counts across the nation and certainly in Pennsylvania and Centre County,” Jones said.

Barlow said there were some complaints from students about the amount of testing Penn State was doing and that they should’ve been able to do more in the fall semester. However, he said he hopes there will be an improvement this semester.

“I think it's feasible now to do more testing of a higher volume of folks,” Barlow said. “This is something that they've got to do until vaccinations [are available], and students — unless they have significant health conditions — are likely to beamong the last people vaccinated.”

Barlow said Penn State deserves credit overall for how it was able to contain the spread in the community and ensure infections didn’t get to more vulnerable populations.

“I'm encouraged by the fact that [Penn State] did do that well, and they seem to be tightening their precautions,” Barlow said.

Despite his encouragement, Barlow said he wishes Penn State had stayed remote for the semester rather than attempting to have in-person classes and students in dorms.

“Significantly, they still had one of the highest rates of any campus in the country in spite of our ordinance and everything that they supported,” Barlow said.

Barlow said he also acknowledged that while Penn State and the borough can make policies to combat the spread of the coronavirus, a large part of keeping the numbers down is the personal responsibility of residents and students.

Behring said she believes people should still be careful despite some pandemic fatigue.

“People are getting really tired of this lifestyle that we're leading with people’s dreams on hold and ways of doing things significantly changing,” Behring said. “The lack of human contact that we really depend on for our mental health — it's really challenging — but it's not the time to let our guard down.”

Some members of the council said they’re unsure about how great the spike of cases may be in the spring, but despite that, Behring said it’s important to stay strong and patient.

Behring said ‘how big will the increase of cases be’ is the “million-dollar question.”

“I'm very optimistic, and I'm really grateful to all of those students and community members who have complied with the ordinance,” Behring said. “My message is to stay strong — good things are around the corner. We have to stay strong and stay patient and then stay caring about one another.”