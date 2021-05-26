The Makery, a State College arts and crafts workshop, has moved from 209 W. Calder Way to its current location at 123 S. Fraser St., according to director Amy Frank.

Frank said the business completed the move across the street during the first week of May, and said its new location has greater access to the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.

"There's a lot of benefit for us to having the outdoor space with the plaza," Frank said. "It's a smaller footprint generally but a much better fit as far as lighting."

Frank said the Fraser Street location was a target for the business even before the pandemic.

"It's a much better fit for what we do," Frank said.

