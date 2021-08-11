‘The life here is magic’ | Dan Loerch intends to preserve wildlife, atmosphere atop Mount Nittany

At the very top of Mount Nittany Road is an old house partially enveloped in overgrown plants and wrapped in ivy. Outside the house, near the Mount Nittany trailhead, there is a man greeting hikers and observing wildlife.

That man is Dan Loerch.

Loerch’s family moved into the house when he was just 3 years old, and he has lived on the property for nearly his entire life. This life in the woods began when his parents left Michigan for Central Pennsylvania so his father could pursue postdoctoral work at Penn State in biochemistry.

After growing up with his parents, in 1977, Loerch decided to move across the country to study chemistry for two years at the University of Arizona in Tucson. He then lived in Los Angeles and Phoenix for 40 years working as an air traffic controller in both control towers and radar rooms.

When Loerch decided to return to living life on the mountain, he said “everything was different.” The small dirt road that led into the Village of Lemont in State College was much wider, and traffic became more hectic as tourism increased, he said.

Although he said he is happy to see more and more people passing through his property to access the trail up to Mount Nittany, he said he wants to make sure nature is protected.

Loerch now dedicates his life to wildlife conservation, while documenting life on the mountain. He said the land and wildlife on the mountain have become part of his identity.

This year, Loerch said he decided to involve hikers more in his wildlife documentation. Posted on a board near the trailhead are several sheets of paper for anyone to write down the wildlife they come across on hikes through the woods.

“I’m extremely proud of the wildlife report,” Loerch said. “It's an important piece of information for other hikers.”

He also said it is a way for children to get involved in wildlife reporting.

“If you're from anywhere in the world or around the country,” Loerch said, “you can look at this and have an idea of what you might see.”

The wildlife report can also serve as a way to see how the environment changes over long periods of time — by comparing one of the monthlong reports with the same month’s report the following year, according to Loerch.

“A lot about this mountain is magic,” Loerch said. “The life here is magic.”

Fifty years ago, when Loerch was a child, he recalled the “phenomenal” sight of hundreds of monarch butterflies flying in a “ribbon” on their migration toward Mexico. Mount Nittany is a natural route for them to follow because the treeline faces southwest, he said.

Loerch said he films, observes and counts the number of monarchs he sees flying through the sky each year. He said he only sees dozens flying in the sky at a time these days due to monarch populations decreasing from a loss of their natural habitat.

In order to help the monarchs as much as possible, Loerch said he plants milkweeds, a perennial flowering plant that monarchs lay their eggs on, in small pots outside the trailhead.

Wildlife restoration and conservation are some of Loerch’s favorite ways to spend his time, he said.

The local environment has changed greatly over the years as invasive species have been introduced into the ecosystem, Loerch said. For example, emerald ash borers decimated the white ash trees that were once the majority of the area’s biomass, and foreign earthworms have changed the nature of the soil.

Loerch said he believes all plants and animals — including humans — should be able to live “wild and free.” This belief, Loerch said, is a more reasonable approach to wildlife conservation as opposed to blaming humanity for all the environmental problems in the world.

Not only is it the most important place in Loerch’s life, but Mount Nittany is a strong part of Penn State culture and the namesake of the school’s mascot. The Nittany Lion refers to the mountain lions that once occupied the area.

He said it’s important to coexist with nature instead of separating humanity from the wild so as not to corrupt it.

But recently, there have been some problems in the area that Loerch wants to address regarding increased vehicular traffic.

The coronavirus pandemic forced many people out of dense urban areas, resulting in an increase in traffic to parks and other outdoor destinations. Hiking Mount Nittany became an increasingly popular activity as many State College residents had grown tired of isolating in their homes, Loerch said.

With the increase in activity on the mountain came an increased demand for parking.

Since the 1980s, College Township has used a piece of land at the opposite end of Mount Nittany Road for “public works storage” and parking, according to College Township Council Chairman Eric Bernier.

Bernier agreed there is a problem with parking and traffic on Mount Nittany Road. He said there have been instances where emergency vehicles have been stuck because there were cars lining both sides of the road.

Over the past couple of years as more locals made the council aware of parking problems, the township started to come up with ways to make visits to Mount Nittany safer, according to Bernier.

One such plan was to install several “No Parking” signs along one side of the road to prevent the road from being blocked off.

However, Loerch said these signs are just “litter” and are nothing more than an eyesore.

Bernier encouraged visitors to carpool rather than take several cars for one group or even use public transportation. He said he wants to make the public aware of the limited parking to help “minimize the number of cars” on the mountain.

“I’ve been up there, and I’ve seen 20 people there all driving themselves,” Bernier said. “Ideally, people would carpool more.”

He said the council is doing “everything it can” to temporarily quell the car traffic problem.

Blacktop, asphalt and other debris are piled up at the edge of the storage area near the parking lot, and Loerch said rain water passes through this waste, polluting the fertile topsoil in the wetland below.

According to Loerch, the ground underneath the storage area and parking lot is entirely composed of the very same debris hauled there by dump trucks. And as the land inevitably erodes, that foreign material seeps down into the natural environment, Loerch said.

“I remember what it looked like 50 years ago,” Loerch said.

But things are completely different now.

“Welcome to Mount Nittany, here’s a dump,” Loerch said, gesturing toward the piles of concrete and rusted fragments of metal.

Loerch said he believes those in College Township responsible for the dumping are “extremely environmentally conscious politicians” with good intentions, but they are unaware of how to go about making positive change.

Since the recent increase in traffic, several other residents of Mount Nittany Road expressed concern for the land surrounding the township-owned property.

Dustin Best, who sits on the Parks and Recreation board for College Township, has lived below the parking lot with his wife and two children since summer 2019.

Part of Best’s role on the board is to ensure parks in the township are “maintained and accessible.”

Best said he wants to retain and protect the water table, which is the level of water underground, and he said the polluted water that drains off the mountain is a “major concern.”

Moreover, Loerch said a green pollinator garden with “picnic tables and native flowers blooming” would attract guests, while also creating a welcoming area and educational opportunity.

Loerch said there are aspects of the township’s land that can be enticing to visitors. One such aspect is a small hill adjacent to the lot at the base of the mountain, Loerch said. Though few people climb the hill or are even aware of it, just a short two-minute walk up the hill is one of the clearest views of Penn State. Visible from this outlook is Beaver Stadium, all of campus and downtown State College.

Loerch said for visitors who wish to skip the longer, steeper hike up the main trail, this hidden outlook is a better destination for a view.