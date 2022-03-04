The temporary emergency masking ordinance in Centre County is no longer in effect as the county moved from "High Community Transmission" to "Low Community Transition" Friday, according to a release from the borough.

The masking ordinance had been passed on Jan. 10 as an extension of the original ordinance at a State College Borough Council meeting.

According to the release, the extension held a “provision” to stay in place until “the COVID transmission rate in Centre County [dropped] below the "substantial" spread threshold.”

The classification is effective immediately.

