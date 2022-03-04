Beaver Ave

Beaver Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in State College, Pa.

 NIck Eickhoff

The temporary emergency masking ordinance in Centre County is no longer in effect as the county moved from "High Community Transmission" to "Low Community Transition" Friday, according to a release from the borough.

The masking ordinance had been passed on Jan. 10 as an extension of the original ordinance at a State College Borough Council meeting.

According to the release, the extension held a “provision” to stay in place until “the COVID transmission rate in Centre County [dropped] below the "substantial" spread threshold.”

The classification is effective immediately.

RELATED

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags