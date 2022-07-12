Centre County for Change, a local activist group, will host a "teach-in" demanding "abortion rights" on Saturday, July 16, according to a post on its Instagram account.

The event will take place from noon to midnight at the State College Municipal Building on South Allen Street, according to the post.

The teach-in comes after the Supreme Court's decision on June 24 to overturn Roe v. Wade, a long-standing federal ruling protecting abortion rights in the United States.

The title of the "youth-organized" event is "We Won't Go Back."

It will feature speeches, voter registration, live music and forums, according to the post.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE