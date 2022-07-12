Centre County for Change, a local activist group, will host a "teach-in" demanding "abortion rights" on Saturday, July 16, according to a post on its Instagram account.
The event will take place from noon to midnight at the State College Municipal Building on South Allen Street, according to the post.
The teach-in comes after the Supreme Court's decision on June 24 to overturn Roe v. Wade, a long-standing federal ruling protecting abortion rights in the United States.
The title of the "youth-organized" event is "We Won't Go Back."
It will feature speeches, voter registration, live music and forums, according to the post.
MORE NEWS COVERAGE
“Deep-rooted in our culture” | Penn State’s Caliente Dance Company shares significance of dancing on Latin culture
As the only Latino dance team at Penn State, The Caliente Dance Company has helped many memb…