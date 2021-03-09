After arriving in State College in 2017, Keeta Davis felt like there was something missing from the community — “soul food.”

Keeta’s Kitchen doesn’t have a physical restaurant location in State College, but is instead completely run out of Davis’s (junior-hospitality management) apartment.

Davis has continued to run her business through the pandemic while balancing her classwork to bring Black recipes to the community.

“The motivation came from the lack of soul food for Black people in this area since there wasn’t anything for us here,” Davis said. “I always loved food, and the cooking part came after that.”

Davis, originally from Philadelphia, started the business in 2017 from her apartment after enrolling at Penn State but had the idea for Keeta’s Kitchen long before then.

“I was so terrified to start because this was something that was so personal to me. You just never know when you put something like that out there for opinion since you might not hear what you want to hear,” she said. “It turned out to be something I never thought it would be.”

Keeta’s Kitchen spread through word of mouth, according to Davis, and her social media platform on Instagram helped her grow and expand. As of March 8, the business’s Instagram page has over 600 followers.

“I tell everyone I can about Keeta’s Kitchen,” Davis said. “I talk to so many people from work and school and get them to follow me and tell their friends about it, because I love what I do.”

According to Davis, menus are posted on her Instagram stories weekly for weekend food delivery or pickup. She said pickup is available at her apartment or at The Pregame Barbershop on Calder Way in downtown State College.

People are able to directly message Davis with their order to arrange when and how they can receive their food.

Recently, Davis has also started catering services through Keeta’s Kitchen and is ServSafe Manager certified, which allows her to own a restaurant without a physical location.

Student Montgomery Tew has frequented Keeta’s Kitchen, and said he looks forward to her changing menus.

“The food is delicious, which is an understatement,” Tew (junior-environmental sustainability) said. “It’s really authentic soul food, and she creates all her own recipes.”

According to Davis, her menu changes weekly depending on the ingredients she’s able to buy. She said her primary menu items include chicken wings, seafood and burgers, with the chicken being the most popular among customers.

Student Jacob Hodge has gotten food from Keeta’s Kitchen with his friends about five times since he’s been at Penn State.

“My favorite thing is how convenient it is,” Hodge (freshman-business) said. “One time, she even delivered during a snowstorm, which was crazy to me.”

In the future, Davis said her goal is to own her own food truck and storefront restaurant — but for now, she loves what she’s doing.

“There’s no better feeling than making other people happy through my food — that’s what love is to me,” Davis said. “There is nothing else I could ever see myself doing.”