Live music will return to The State Theatre in State College Sunday, July 11, with local Led Zeppelin cover band Get The Led Out.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the band’s 8 p.m. event will be the first live music performance at the venue in 15 months.

Tickets for the event are available here.

Then, on Friday, August 27, Nashville folk singer Todd Snider will perform his own original music, and tickets are available here.

The State Theatre said in a Facebook post if individuals already have tickets to either show, no further action is required.

Anyone wishing to have their tickets refunded should look here.

The State Theatre will remain committed to public safety and will continue to follow state and local health guidelines, it said.

The live music announcement followed a May 28 Facebook post where it announced a showing of Orson Welles’ cult classic Citizen Kane as part of its Summer Movie Series.

The event will be Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased here.

Admission is open to the general public and for those with and without Facebook reservations.

