The total number of crimes and ordinances reported for State Patty's Day 2021 declined from previous years, according to the State College Police Department.

In 2021, the SCPD and Penn State University Police Department reported 90 and 12 total crimes, respectively, this year.

In all categories except DUIs, the statistics are the "lowest" they have been in the past 11 years.

For the SCPD, this is a 4.3% decrease from 2020 in reported incidents. The PSUPD reported a 60% decrease in crimes from 2020.

The following statistics were released:

SCPD reported 33 arrests in 2021, while PSUPD reported three. In 2020, SCPD reported 64 arrests, and PSUPD reported 10.

SCPD reported three DUIs in 2021, while PSUPD reported zero. In 2020, SCPD reported four DUIs, and PSUPD reported a consistent zero.

SCPD reported 186 service calls in 2021, while PSUPD reported 85. In 2020, SCPD reported 223, and PSUPD reported 103.

However, there were four reported mask and gathering citations issued by the SCPD in 2021 — a statistic that has been added for the departments due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. PSUPD reported no masking and gathering citations.

These statistics account for activity reported between midnight on Friday, Feb. 26 and midnight on Sunday, Feb. 28.

