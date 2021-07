Supercuts hair salon on Beaver Avenue in State College is temporarily closed due to a staffing shortage, according to a sign posted on its window.

Though the Beaver Avenue location is currently closed, customers can go to the salon's North Atherton Street location for necessary services, the sign said.

Supercuts predicts its reopening to be in mid-August, according to the sign.

