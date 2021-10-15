Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania rescheduled its South Atherton Street relocation work to daylight hours for next week starting Monday.

The work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with work wrapping up by 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic impacts between White Course and Clay Lane will be minimal, as there will be 10-foot lanes open in each direction, according to a PennDOT, however, drivers are still encouraged to drive with caution during traffic.

