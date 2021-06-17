College Avenue at Eye Level

The Corner Room, a State College, Pa. staple, stands at the corner of Allen Street and College Avenue on Monday, June 7, 2021. An empty sidewalk emphasizes the lack of students present in the area during summer session.

 Jeremiah Hassel

The State College borough’s Redevelopment Authority released a survey Thursday to address downtown businesses' "ongoing recovery" from the coronavirus pandemic.

Local businesses can communicate their current needs and whether they are in need of “public assistance” as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release.

The survey, which can be found here, will be open for responses until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 1.

According to the top of the survey, responses will also allow the borough to "design a small business loan/grant program."

Individuals with questions were encouraged to contact Douglas Shontz via email at dshontz@statecollegepa.us.

