Former State College restaurant and bar The All-American Rathskeller announced Tuesday it will hold a "memorabilia sale" from 2-3:30 p.m. July 17 at RE Farm Cafe, via Facebook post.

The Rathskeller is offering a variety of items including framed posters, neon bar lights, pieces of furniture and the mid-bar.

All memorabilia must be taken home July 17 after the silent auction, and people will have to pay with cash or credit, according to the post.

This auction will occur almost three years after the Rathskeller closed its doors at 108 S. Pugh Street and incited the "Save the Skeller" petition.

