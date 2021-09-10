State College's nonprofit Housing Transitions will host its fourth annual Food Truck Rally titled “Rally in the Valley” from 12-3 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of South Allen Street, according to its Facebook page.

The confirmed attendees include Bonnie Blue’s Smokeys & Sweets, Happy Valley Chef, On The Go Baking Co., Pappy’s Popcorn, Savory Station, Sunset Slush, TACO INC Food Truck and Taproot Kitchen, according to Housing Transitions.

Housing Transitions said the event will feature live music by Hops & Vines, games, a bounce house and a raffle to accompany the food trucks.

