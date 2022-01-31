Following the closure of Nittany Gymnastics Academy in November 2020 — a longstanding staple of the State College gymnastics community — Finda Reichert and Dmitry Myers wanted to create a space where former students could train together with the equipment they grew up on.

After purchasing most of the Nittany Gymnastics Academy equipment and finding a space with tall ceilings and open floors, the Phoenix Academy of Performing Arts of Pennsylvania held its first day of classes on Nov. 8, 2021.

“We decided to take the big leap together and try to just create something that worked for both of us with our philosophies,” Reichert said. “I always tell the girls that you can’t be afraid to fail — you have to try, and if you don’t try, you don’t know what can happen.”

Reichert, co-owner, gymnastics program director and gymnastics coach at Phoenix Academy, described the opening process as “a lot of stop and go” — especially because it’s a “crazy and chaotic time” to start a business during the coronavirus pandemic.

The two families that own and operate the center — the Myerses and Reicherts — run a multitude of programs at the academy, including gymnastics, circus arts, dance and yoga.

Dance classes consist of ballet, technique and introductory level classes in a variety of styles, according to Reichert, and gymnastics classes range from recreational to competitive — with the United States Association of Independent Gymnastics Clubs team at Phoenix currently competing with 11 girls.

Emma Regel, a gymnast at Phoenix who has been competing since she was 8, explained she “followed Finda,” who was a coach at Nittany Gymnastics, after Nittany Gymnastics closed. Regel said her goal this year is to be injury-free and “just compete.”

“This is my senior year, so I’m just trying to get through it, chill out and have fun,” Regel said.

Regel was not the only one who followed “Miss Finda.” Eleven-year old gymnasts Sophia Andrzhievsky, Kirra Grove and Pippi Doliana described Reichert and Myers as “amazing,” “kind” and “welcoming,” respectively.

“I love them,” Grove said. “I enjoy that I have a team to support me, and if you’re nervous, they believe in you.”

The academy’s circus arts program also has a diverse range of classes, like aerial lyra — where performers are suspended on a hoop in the air — as well as aerial straps and tumbling.

Myers, co-owner and artistic director of circus arts and dance at Phoenix Academy, said he’s looking forward to “having the culture of circus arts recognized [in State College] as an actual art form.”

Twelve-year-old Emily Kirsten, an aerial lyra performer, said their family had been looking for a place to learn circus arts “for a little while,” and Phoenix Academy was “the only place near [them] that did circus arts.”

Myers, who flew for Cirque du Soleil, is currently writing a show for May of this year, which Kirsten said they will perform in.

“I hope it’s fun, and it looks cool,” Kirsten said.

Reichert said Phoenix Academy strives to create an “inclusive environment,” with all classes open to any and all ages, essentially from two to 100+ years old, Myers added.

“We don’t exclude anybody… come in and better yourself,” Myers said. “We don’t turn anybody away, and we want people, when they do leave the sport, to think, ‘Wow, you know what? I really enjoyed that… I was with people who really supported me.’”

Reichert said positive reinforcement is used at the academy, and corrections are always given in a way where athletes know corrections are given on skills and “not against their person.”

“The philosophy behind it is I want people to be accepted for who they are… to grow in strength and confidence,” Reichert said. “I think our responsibility as coaches and teachers and parents is to help your kids be confident within themselves and be proud of their accomplishments when they work for them.”

Emma Belcher, a member of the competitive team at Phoenix Academy, said she chose Phoenix Academy because she likes “having the feel of family” around her when she’s doing the sport she loves.

“Everyone here is like family,” Belcher said. “I didn’t want to leave that.”

Myers, who also previously worked at Nittany Gymnastics, said Nittany Gymnastics had that same spirit, and when Mike Rizzuto, the owner of Nittany Gymnastics, died, it was “really hard” for everyone.

“He was like a dad to me,” Myers said. “It impacted all of us.”

Myers said everyone in the Phoenix Academy family is “equal,” and coaches “really try to cater to all types” of learning.

Looking to the future, Reichert said the academy is planning to host a grand opening event in February, as well as the circus show — written by Myers and featuring students — in May.

“We’re here, and we care about people,” Myers said. “We genuinely care about your well-being. We take time with people.”

