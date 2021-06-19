State College's Home D Pizzeria will "permanently" close its 1820 S. Atherton St. location due to operational difficulties, "effective immediately," according to a post on its Facebook page.

The pizzeria originally announced Friday it would close its doors at 8 p.m. on June 27 after hosting the band Canary for its final "Summer Bash" June 26, which has been canceled.

This will conclude 67 years of Home D operating in State College, according to the initial post.

Home D had been looking to lease part of its building to another business, but the pizzeria announced it has leased the entire building to the other business instead.

However, the restaurant said its Bellefonte location, Robin Hood Brewing Company, will remain open, and all gift cards and Bow and Arrow memberships will stay valid there.

