State College's Home D Pizzeria will close its 1820 S. Atherton Street location at 8 p.m. on June 27, according to a post on its Facebook page.

This will conclude 67 years of Home D operating in State College, according to the post.

The pizzeria had been looking to lease part of its building to another business, but the pizzeria announced it has leased the entire building to the other business instead.

However, the restaurant said its Bellefonte location, Robin Hood Brewing Company, will remain open.

Home D Pizzeria will still host the State College band Canary for a "Summer Bash" at 6 p.m. on June 26.

