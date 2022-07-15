State College borough announced the upcoming 60-day closure of East Fairmount Park for construction and alterations on Thursday in a recent release.

The park, located on East Fairmount Avenue, will remain open for the time being but close on July 25, according to the recent release.

The project will consist of a new walking path, parking for those with disabilities, a new pavilion and additional playground equipment, among other things, according to the release.

