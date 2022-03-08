State College's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza was selected to compete in the Engaging Local Government Leaders Knope Competition of 2022 Best Local Government Places, the borough said Tuesday.

The national organization, ELGL, celebrates the best places in local government through the Knope Award, also known as #ELGLKnope, which is dedicated “to engage community members and ELGL members in learning more about great places,” according to the release.

This year, ELGL is focusing on the best cultural and historic sites that are managed and supported by local governments around the country. The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza will be competing nationally in a bracket-style voting competition — beginning this month.

Voting for the Knope Award opens on Monday mornings and closes Friday nights at midnight Pacific Standard Time. Any announcements about advancements to further rounds will be made over the weekends, with the next round launching on Monday mornings. The borough of State College will provide updates on Monday about the next round of voting, the release said.

The first round of voting closes this Friday, March 11. Individuals can vote here.

