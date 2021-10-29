Local State College nonprofit CentreBike announced the date of its third annual Cranksgiving — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6.

Cranksgiving is a food drive benefitting the Centre County Youth Services Bureau and powered by bicycles, and it will take place at Videon Central in State College.

According to a release, the organization collected over 1,400 pounds of food totaling nearly $2,500 with the help of 89 cyclists last year.

CentreBike is asking potential participants to bring a bicycle, helmet, lock, bags and around $15-20 to purchase needed food items. SPIN bikes will be available for those without a bike, the release said.

There will also be a no contact drop-off option in which participants must buy their food before Oct. 30, then drop off the items between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the day of the event.

Registration is free, according to the release, and there be prizes provided by Purple Lizard Maps, The Bicycle Shop, Nittany Mountain Works, Appalachian Outdoors and Freeze Thaw Cycles.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College supports Penn State student organizations in condemning Milo Yiannopoulus event The State College Borough Council announced it stands with the Penn State student organizati…