State College's branch of the American Association of University Women is having its 2021 used book sale from Oct. 9-12 at the Snider Agricultural Arena on Penn State’s campus.

The annual book sale — which according to AAUW's website is one of the largest book sales in the country — started in 1962. Since then, visitors have donated and purchased many books, collectibles, puzzles and games.

Masks are required for admittance into the Snider Agricultural Arena, according to AAUW.

Proceeds from the book sale have funded AAUW’s mission and scholarships to women in Centre County, the website said. Sales also support various STEM programs and branch programs in Centre County.

The sale will start at 9 a.m. each day, the website said. With a maximum occupancy of 450 customers, numbers will be handed out starting at 6:30 a.m. to determine the order of admittance of customers.

AAUW said book donations have halted in preparation for the book sale but will resume Oct. 26 for the next sale.

