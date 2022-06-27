On Tuesday, 3 Dots Downtown will host the last monthly Tuesday on the Terrace to close out the month of June by hosting a Pugh Street Shutdown.

Partnered with Opulence to celebrate Pride Month and community collaboration, the main event is a Drag Show Flea Market. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food vendors, community organizations, live music, arts and crafts, a beer garden and more will kick off the celebration.

