3 Dots Downtown, located in State College, Pa., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. 3 Dots Downtown received a Penn SHARP Grant from PA Humanities.

On Tuesday, 3 Dots Downtown will host the last monthly Tuesday on the Terrace to close out the month of June by hosting a Pugh Street Shutdown.

Partnered with Opulence to celebrate Pride Month and community collaboration, the main event is a Drag Show Flea Market. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food vendors, community organizations, live music, arts and crafts, a beer garden and more will kick off the celebration. 

