This Sunday, March 20, State College's 3/20 Coalition will host a "Run To Remember" event from 10-11:30 a.m. to begin its "Together We Rise" community observance for three-year anniversary of Osaze Osagie's death.
Osagie was a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.
Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.
The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged, and the 3/20 Coalition was founded as a result of the death of Osagie.
Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.
The 5K is open to all to walk, run or jog, and it will begin and end at the Sidney Friedman Parklet, according to the 3/20's Instagram page.
Other events during the day include:
- Osaze's community gathering, social hour and free lunch at noon in the State College Municipal Building
- A moment of silence at 2 p.m. in the municipal building
- "Art and Activism" poetry slam at 2:15 p.m. in the municipal building
- "Program hosted by Osagie family" at 3 p.m. in the Albright-Bethune United Methodist Church
- "Show of solidarity" concert at 5 p.m. at the Allen Street Gates.
Those interested in attending the 5K can register here.
MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE
Professor Michael Mann announces intent to leave Penn State, assume University of Pennsylvania position
Penn State Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science Michael Mann is set to leave Penn …