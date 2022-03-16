This Sunday, March 20, State College's 3/20 Coalition will host a "Run To Remember" event from 10-11:30 a.m. to begin its "Together We Rise" community observance for three-year anniversary of Osaze Osagie's death.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged, and the 3/20 Coalition was founded as a result of the death of Osagie.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

The 5K is open to all to walk, run or jog, and it will begin and end at the Sidney Friedman Parklet, according to the 3/20's Instagram page.

Other events during the day include:

Osaze's community gathering, social hour and free lunch at noon in the State College Municipal Building

A moment of silence at 2 p.m. in the municipal building

"Art and Activism" poetry slam at 2:15 p.m. in the municipal building

"Program hosted by Osagie family" at 3 p.m. in the Albright-Bethune United Methodist Church

"Show of solidarity" concert at 5 p.m. at the Allen Street Gates.

Those interested in attending the 5K can register here.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE