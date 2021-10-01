The 3/20 Coalition's Community Education Committee will hold an informational webinar about what critical race theory is and is not at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom, the group announced Friday.

The 3/20 Coalition was formed after Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, his father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

The case may be ready for trial in approximately 729 days, according to Judge Brann’s case management plan. This puts the suggested date for trial in November 2022, two years after the lawsuit was filed.

According to an Instagram post, the webinar will be an "open conversation" to learn more about critical race theory, the facts and myths of it and how it "shows up in our national discourse."

Anyone interested can register and submit questions ahead of time here.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

CATABus will not operate certain routes due to staffing shortages CATABus service announced routes will not be operating due to "severe staffing shortages," a…