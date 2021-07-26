State College's 3/20 Coalition will hold a birthday celebration at 5 p.m next Monday, Aug. 2 — what would have been Osaze Osagie's 32nd birthday — at the Allen Street Gates, according to a Twitter post.

Next Monday, August 2, we will gather to celebrate Osaze Osagie on what would have been his 32nd birthday. Meet us at the Allen St Gates at 5PMHis favorite color was blue, so please wear blue if you are able. pic.twitter.com/fCMAQm7ipG — 3/20 Coalition #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForOsaze (@3_20Coalition) July 26, 2021

Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

The case may be ready for trial in approximately 729 days, according to Judge Brann’s case management plan. This puts the suggested date for trial in November 2022, two years after the lawsuit was filed.

The 3/20 Coalition encouraged those attending the birthday celebration to wear blue, which was Osagie's favorite color, and bring flowers.

The celebration will have music before moving to the Memorial for Black Lives to lay the flowers. At 7 p.m., the 3/20 Coalition will attend the State College Borough Council meeting.

