To continue "demanding justice" and remember the three-year "murderversary” of Osaze Osagie, State College's 3/20 Coalition announced it will hold seven days of action this coming week titled "3 Cops, 3 Years & 3 Shots."
Osagie was a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.
Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.
The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.
Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.
Beginning this Monday, March 14, “Reflect & Respect” will take place at 6 p.m. in State College's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza.
On Tuesday, March 15, “Draw for Justice” will occur from 6-8 p.m. at 3 Dots Downtown.
There will be a Zoom event at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 titled “Youth and Mental Health: From the Lens of Blackness."
Then on Thursday, March 17, “Osaze Art Show" will be offered from 5-7 p.m. at the Schlow Centre Region Library.
Friday, March 18 will include a "'Black Tea' Show Movie Night" at 6:30 p.m. Webster’s Bookstore Cafe.
Lastly, on Saturday, March 19, the week will end with a “Complacency Kills” protest at 1 p.m. at State College's Allen Street Gates.
The 3/20 Coalition encouraged State College community members to “mark these special events" on their calendars.
