United in song, Penn State students and community members gathered in front of the Allen Street Gates from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday for the “Show of Solidarity” concert — part of the 3/20 Coalition's Osaze Osagie Day of Unity.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a white State College police officer on March 20, 2019, when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran toward one of the police officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to tase him, he was allegedly shot three times in the back by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze’s father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania previously set a long-term trial date in 2022.

The band at the Show of Solidarity consisted of four lead singers, a trombonist, keyboard player, drummer and guitarist. The eight performers' ages varied, and they started out with two songs to warm up, the first being Pharrell Williams' “Happy."

Melanie Morrison, founding member and secretary of the 3/20 Coalition and one of the lead singers, then announced that the group would officially get started and joked that it “wouldn’t be getting any warmer.”

All singers quickly walked out of view to allow the keyboardist to play his solo part of the set. He sang songs such as “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty. Many audience members began to dance to the beat, and cars honked in the street for support.

Once the keyboardist's solo performance was done, one of the lead singers took the stage. He sang an a capella song while pounding his hand on his chest, and the crowd watched in complete silence.

He then jumped in to sing “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers as Morrison joined him back on stage.

After one more song, the singer left while the other three carried out the rest of the event, taking turns on and off stage. By 6 p.m., the band started playing more upbeat music to “boost up” the crowd, Morrison said.

Again, the band played “Happy,” and Morrison joked “there’s a 24-hour version of that song, but we will not be performing that tonight.” She then went on to thank everyone for coming and said it was “vital” to “keep calling for focus.”

At the end of the night, Morrison reminded the crowd of the theme for the event.

“Three years, three shots, three officers,” She said.

Morrison then announced a song she wrote for the event called “Reclamation,” saying that they had reclaimed the day and would not stop pushing until there was justice.

Some of the lyrics in her song included: “Never knew your name, but now your name is a light on this pathway” and “Justice can seem so empty, existing only for those who remain.”

Once finished, the crowd erupted in applause as the singer started to tear up. Once again, she thanked everyone who came and those who took the time to organize the event.

The concert was “beautiful," Penn State faculty member Ian Donnelly said. “I was surprised at how talented everyone was.”

State College resident Drew Keller said she came out to “support her neighbors” as if it was their son who was killed. Keller said she “loved” the performances, and she was friends with the drummer.

Inayah Johnson (junior-film) said she was invited to the event by a friend and thought the performances were “very, very good.”

Ryan Collins said he came out to “honor Osagie’s legacy and show community support.”

Collins (sophomore-secondary education) said the performances were “cool to watch,” for he “loves live music.”

Emily Gagne said she attended the event because she has attended 3/20 Coalition events before.

“It’s always amazing to see the community come together and do really important work," Gagne (graduate-ecology) said.

