As 3/20 Coalition's seven days of action “3 Cops, 3 Years & 3 Shots” events kicked off Monday in State College, Tierra Williams said she wants “people to understand that it’s not just the day of [the three-year anniversary of Osaze Osagie's death] that’s important — it’s the days leading up to it that are important.”

State College’s 3/20 Coalition hosted a “Reflect & Respect” event at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza to begin commemorations to honor the life of Osagie, where participants helped pick up trash and redesign signs.

Williams, chair of the 3/20 Coalition, said the group wanted to start off the seven days of action “by rededicating the memorial, remember those who were murdered by the police and remember Osaze Osagie.”

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged, and the 3/20 Coalition was founded as a result of the death of Osagie.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

“By keeping this week of action, by keeping this pressure on the borough, by keeping pressure on the police department, we constantly make people remember and make people kind of look at the situation with a different eye,” Williams said.

Event participants used chalk, paint and markers to redraw signs that had been destroyed by the weather, Williams said, and she was “surprised” with the turnout because of how cold it's been.

“If people wanted to come honor Osaze without coming to the events, they could come to the memorial, and it can look nice for them to pay their respects,” Williams said.

Williams urged the State College community to “find a way to honor Osaze and the Black Lives Matter movement” throughout the week.

“It’s not all a sudden perfect now, we’re still going to demand people be responsible for their actions, for their words, for their hiring processes — all of that here in State College — and we’re determined for that,” Williams said.

For Williams, she is “grateful for all of those who stuck with the coalition thus far.”

Geoff Landers-Nolan, member of the 3/20 Coalition and State College community member, said the event was “important as a physical symbol of remembrance.”

“This is the kickoff for the week of action around the third anniversary of Osaze’s death,” Landers-Nolan said. “This event is to clean up the memorial both for Osaze and for lots of other folks who have been victims of violence and to celebrate and remember them.”

Landers-Nolan said the memorial was put in place in May 2021 to honor the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white police officer on Memorial Day in 2020 in Minneapolis and whose death sparked nationwide protests.

For Landers-Nolan, he was partly inspired to work with the coalition because he’s a mental health professional, and Osagie’s death was “directly mental health- and mental health crisis-related.”

“The details of how it happened and specifically the fact that it was justified has never made sense to me, given what I know about mental health crisis situations and how the police respond,” Landers-Nolan said.

Landers-Nolan said Osaze's death “should not have happened,” and “it’s never sat right with [him] since the beginning.”

“The memorial is both political and emotional,” Landers-Nolan said. “It’s a way to acknowledge what’s real and offer a place for pain, and it’s also a place for celebration because we’re not forgetting or letting go of things that shouldn’t be forgotten.”

Throughout the event, participants painted signs reading "Black Lives Matter" and names of those killed by police nationwide.

Penn State student Sneha Prem Chandran said she was “really excited” to hear about the week of action events and appreciates the efforts the 3/20 Coalition has taken.

“I know that there’s a lot of work to be done not just at Penn State but nationally and around the world as well, and I want to help in any way I can,” Chandran (sophomore-data sciences and economics) said.

Chandran said participating in these events is “very important” because it’s a way for students to make an impact since students “don’t have to be directly impacted” in order to help out.

“As Penn State students, there’s so much that we can do to help out whenever we can and just because we’re students, it doesn’t mean that we can’t make a difference," Chandran said.

For Sonika Kohli, supporting the coalition's events is “really important.”

Kohli (sophomore-biomedical engineering) said she “didn’t know too much about the 3/20 Coalition,” but it was “really cool” to see it in action, which is something she said everyone should do.

“There’s this idea that you can’t show up or you can’t help out,” Kohli said. ”I think that’s something that I'm trying to work on — showing up whenever I can because the burden is really on us to get better.”

At the end of the event, Williams rededicated the space with candles and song, cleansing the air with sage — singing the words, “Which side are you on? I’m on the freedom side.”

“As we bless this space, we ask that anyone who means harm not be allowed to enter,” Williams said. “We ask that the names in this space rest in power.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE