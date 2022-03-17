On Wednesday night, State College's 3/20 Coalition hosted a Zoom panel called "Youth and Mental Health: From the Lens of Blackness" to discuss bias in education and issues affecting Black students — both locally and nationally.

The discussion was a part of the coalition's seven days of action "3 Cops, 3 Years & 3 Shots" week of events remembering the three-year "murderversary" of Osaze Osagie's death, according to the coalition's Instagram page.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged, and the 3/20 Coalition was founded as a result of the death of Osagie.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

The panel was moderated by Tierra Williams, chair of the 3/20 Coalition.

Kathleen Collins, an associate professor of education at Penn State and the 3/20 Coalition's youth committee chair, gave the main presentation, which aimed to merge critical race theory with disability studies.

Critical race theory has been analyzed in academic institutions since the 1970s, and many scholars consider the theory to be a complex array of ideas about racial discrimination inherently incorporated within U.S. law systems, social normalcies and economic programs.

Over the years, the theory spread into far-ranging academic circles, which sparked inspiration for dozens of books, law review articles and conferences about racial prejudices, CNN said.

Kimberlé Crenshaw, a law professor who helped coin the terminology of “critical race theory,” said the true definition of the term has been lost and misconstrued over time, according to The Atlantic.

Crenshaw said the ideas contained within CRT could best be described as “a way of looking at law’s role platforming, facilitating, producing and even insulating racial inequality in our country.”

Collins said students of color with disabilities have to deal with discrimination involved in the intersection of race and disability.

"Racism and ableism are always in the air," Collins said. "They're circulating — often interdependently — so they're each informing the other."

Black students in the State College Area School District who receive special education services are seven times more likely to be disciplined compared to white students who receive the same resources, Collins said.

Divine Lipscomb, a member of the State College Borough Council, said Black students often struggle to learn when only being taught by white teachers.

"I think it's important, at least for us, as parents and as educators and activists to also look at the scope of those future educators and most people who want to be in those spaces and figure out why do you want to teach children, and why do you want to teach children of color?" Lipscomb said.

Collins said free speech is often used as a pretext for allowing individuals to use certain insensitive words, and it does not always apply in schools "if it interferes with the learning environment."

Case law allows schools to restrict speech in some ways not possible in public spaces, Collins said.

Collins praised the Facebook response of some parents following racial tensions at State College Area High School in February of this year.

At State College Area School District's regular board meeting on Feb. 7, Superintendent Bob O'Donnell said there was a "student assault in our high school tied to a racist and antisemitic photo" the week prior.

"What we told our community is that we are dealing with two separate offenses that are connected, both of which have been elevated because of their severity, as well as a video and a photo circulating on social media," O'Donnell said during his update to the board. "The photo, which was taken in the school months ago, contained racist language and a symbol of hate and antisemitism."

State College's chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People started a GoFundMe page to help the family of the 16-year-old Black student who was "racially harassed at the State College Area High School."

"For the last five months, this student has been targeted by a white youth who circulated pictures with Nazi insignia and the N-word on his right arm. On Feb. 1, the Black student engaged in a physical altercation with the white boy; the event was recorded and shared on social media," the State College NAACP said on the GoFundMe page. "While the white youth was not seriously injured, the police referred the incident to the district attorney and recommended felony charges for the Black student."

Though the State College NAACP said it "does not condone" violence to solve problems, "this approach represents an overreaction."

"It represents a failure to uncover the root cause of the altercation: a longstanding culture of racism and harassment of Black students in our schools," the State College NAACP said on the page.

Collins said one parent of a student of color denounced the folk advice of never fighting back if only hateful speech and not violence is used against students.

"You're saying my son should turn the other cheek until there are no bones left," the parent posted to Facebook, according to Collins, who considered using the quote as the title of the discussion.

"We need to be thinking about how we can [take steps against hate speech] on a local level and protect our kids," Collins said.

RELATED