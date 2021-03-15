State College's 3/20 Coalition hosted Gabby Medina Falzone Monday night to speak at its "Criminalization of Mental Health Crises" event, which discussed the stigma behind mental illness and the misuse of force within the police department on those who are mentally ill.

The event was a part of 3/20 Coalition's "10 Days of Action" series to commemorate the two year anniversary of the death of Osaze Osagie.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. He was shot and killed by State College Police officers on March 20, 2019.

When three officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment to serve a mental health warrant, Osagie allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

Falzone began the presentation by asking the audience whether police have to respond to mental health crises, according to the PA Mental Health Procedures Act. The act promotes the rights of mentally ill or disabled people and allows the patient to decide whether to voluntarily admit themselves to treatment facilities.

According to Falzone, the 302 Law in PA is defined as the government's ability to involuntarily hospitalize a person in a mental health crisis. According to 302, a person is subject to involuntary institutionalization based on their mental stability by an official, such as law enforcement or first responders.

Before answering the question, she defined the term "ableism" as the "belief that certain abilities are superior and other abilities are inferior when it comes to policing."

"Mental illness is a term that comes from the medical model," Falzone said. "Most people who suffer from mental illness or work in the field do not use the term, since this is a chronic disease in response to stress."

After, Falzone returned to the question on police handling mental health crises.

According to Falzone, police officers do not have to be the ones responding to mental health crises due to the PA Mental Health Procedures Act.

"Police training is all about compliance. If you read a lot of the transcripts of police encounters they will say 'We had to use the use of force (use of force is one phrase) because the person did not comply,'" Falzone said. "So, if a person is hard of hearing, autistic, has Downs Syndrome, PTSD [or] schizophrenia, they're not likely to comply with the police pointing a gun at them."

According to Falzone, research has shown that people with mental disabilities are more likely to be killed because they are non-compliant with police officers.

"All of this can be avoided if, in the beginning, the police were not called. But once the police are there, it escalates as the person that they're trying to get to comply doesn't comply, and it escalates and escalates," Falzone said.

Falzone went on to describe ways these situations can be avoided and other alternatives of prevention. She said she believes police should not be the ones responding to these mental health calls.

According to Falzone, Centre County hasn't implemented either of the two different models that have been proposed. She said the options are to have "a crisis intervention team and trained mental health counselor collaborate together to respond to calls or by having a community run intervention team that are contracted by the police."

Falzone said the mental health cards that people with mental illnesses carry around should state whether they would consent to being institutionalized in case of an emergency.

She encouraged communities to institute wellness plans to mitigate potential crises.

"None of us should be waiting until a crisis to address them," Falzone said. "If we were to put preventative measures in place, then it can lessen crises and make them less severe and have a support now."

