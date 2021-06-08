The State College Zoning Board unanimously approved Tuesday the zoning variation request for a new location of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in downtown State College.

The restaurant plans to move into the space at 228 E. College Ave.

Approval for the location was delayed due to a local front lawn regulation dictating that any additions to a property — such as a ramp for disabled persons — could be no more than 18 inches from the property line. The restaurant had requested such a ramp, but the logistics of the addition were initially uncertain.

However, the board approved the addition, revising a few clauses in the documentation of the request to allow for such a ramp. Proof of permission from the owners of the building was granted to Raising Cane’s, and that was also adopted.

A move-in date for the restaurant is not yet set. According to Kelly Hansen, a divisional leader of marketing for Raising Cane's, the restaurant is awaiting permit approval from the City of State College.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE