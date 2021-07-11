YMCA of Centre County announced its State College branch will hold a "Grand Opening" for its new pickleball courts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 31.

The ceremony will be free to both members and nonmembers, according to the YMCA of Centre County’s website.

A ribbon cutting ceremony, food, prize drawings and pickleball games will be facets of the event. Volunteer pickleball instructors will also be present for lessons.

As a promotional deal, the YMCA announced the courts will be free and open to both members and nonmembers throughout the month of July. Afterward, payment or membership status will be required to utilize the facilities, according to its website.

