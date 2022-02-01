State College Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaimed Tuesday as Lunar New Year in the borough and wished everyone who celebrates the holiday a "Happy Lunar New Year."

Nanes described the Lunar New Year as an “important holiday” for Asian communities around the globe and Americans of Asian origin — including those of Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tibetan, Mongolian, Singaporean, Malaysian and Filipino heritage — that focuses on “celebrating and strengthening family and community bonds.”

Lunar New Year is based on the Lunar calendar, the release said, which includes the Chinese zodiac, a repeating 12-year cycle of animal signs and their associated character traits. Tuesday marks the shift from the Year of the Ox to the Year of the Tiger.

According to the proclamation, people born in the Year of the Tiger are viewed as “brave, confident and well-liked by others.”

Nanes said Centre County “greatly benefits from the creativity, enterprise, skills and diverse heritage” of Asian Pacific Islander Desi American residents, and said over 10,000 APIDA residents contribute to State College’s economy and “enrich the ethnic and social fabric” of the community.

“We encourage everyone in the borough of State College to join in the spirit of celebration and reaffirm our community’s commitment to family, diversity, mutual respect and creating an inclusive environment of belonging for all our residents,” Nanes said in the proclamation.

