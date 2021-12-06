State College tow truck driver Jim Corl remembered for years of emergency service, dedication

Well-known first responder James “Jim” Corl died Nov. 6 at the age of 80 in a motor vehicle accident.

Corl was working on a disabled semi-trailer on that night when another driver hit him on the side of I-80.

Corl was a State College Area High School graduate and a Williamsport Technical Institute graduate who owned both Valley GMC Sales and Service, Inc. and Valley Truck & Trailer Sales & Service, Inc.

Tor Michaels, a friend of Corl, said he wants to spread the message to “slow down and move over” to save more lives.

Michaels said he knew Corl as a big part of the community for years.

“Ask any first responder who Jim Corl is, and they’ll know,” Michaels said.

Michaels said Corl died doing what he had done for years — assisting an accident scene.

Alpha Fire Company posted its condolences on Facebook, for Jim had been an active member of the company for years.

“Jim has served the Alpha Fire Company in a variety of ways over the past few decades,” the post said.

Jim also helped out with the Boalsburg Fire Company as well, which offered its condolences online.

“Jim and his business, Valley Truck and Trailer, have assisted us many times throughout the years providing heavy wrecker service to assist with vehicle accidents and rescues,” the company’s Facebook post said.

The memorial service was held for Corl at Koch Funeral Home on Nov. 12.

Greg Alters, managing director of the Boalsburg Fire Company, emphasized the importance of Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move into a lane farther from a response site, and said Corl’s death is unfortunately common and avoidable.

Alters said he remembers Corl as a “workhorse” who would handle situations in the middle of the night.

“[Corl was] a hardworking guy — the type of guy that seemed to never age,” Alters said. “He just turned 80 years old and looked about 60.”

Alters said the funeral had a great turnout, with all of Corl’s friends, family and loved ones there to pay their respects.

Corl was not the only death that has been caused by those not following the Move Over Law, and Alters said “the law is a big deal for anybody on the road.”

Another friend of Corl’s, Joseph Murtiff, said he had known Corl for about 5 years and said Corl had an impact on his life.

“I would always make sure if he was outside his shop when I was driving by that I would at least stop and say hello,” Murtiff said via email.

Murtiff said Corl had previously assisted him with his vehicle issues for “three days in a row,” which was amusing to them both.

“What great service he and his sons provided to so many who needed it,” Murtiff said. “I am sure that will continue even though he is gone. He will be missed, and I am glad that I knew him even if it was just for a few short years.”

