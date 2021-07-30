The State College borough announced Friday a few upcoming travel restrictions for the streets downtown.

One lane of Cresson Alley will be closed until 5:30 p.m. Friday between West Foster Avenue and West Nittany Avenue. Ameron Construction Co. Inc. is working on pavement patches, according to a borough release.

Landmark Construction, LLC will repair a sewer on West Calder Way from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. It will fully occupy the street between South Burrowes Street and South Atherton Street, the release said.

Landmark Construction will also pave Cresson Alley from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 5-6. The entire road and sidewalk from Calder Way to West Beaver Avenue will be closed, the release said.

