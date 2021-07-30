The State College borough announced Friday a few upcoming travel restrictions for the streets downtown.
One lane of Cresson Alley will be closed until 5:30 p.m. Friday between West Foster Avenue and West Nittany Avenue. Ameron Construction Co. Inc. is working on pavement patches, according to a borough release.
Landmark Construction, LLC will repair a sewer on West Calder Way from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. It will fully occupy the street between South Burrowes Street and South Atherton Street, the release said.
Landmark Construction will also pave Cresson Alley from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 5-6. The entire road and sidewalk from Calder Way to West Beaver Avenue will be closed, the release said.
MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE
State College Borough Council garners local insight on proposed police department 'Community Oversight Board'
State College's Borough Council held its second of two public meetings Wednesday night to ga…