The Downtown State College Improvement District announced it will host a free "Live After 5" concert series at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza starting July 1.

Luke Cimbala of The Band Junkies has partnered with the DSCID to bring local musicians to the plaza every Thursday at 5:15 until early September. The shows will last approximately two hours, according to a DSCID release.

Midstate Select, The Corner Brothers, Anchor and Arrow and the Donny Burns Duo are among the bands scheduled to perform during the series.

More information about each "Live After 5" event can be found on the DSCID's Facebook page.

