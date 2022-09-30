The IRONMAN Group will host the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley triathlon in State College in the summer of 2023.

The triathlon is scheduled to begin July 2, 2023. Registration for the event will open Oct. 5 online, according to a press release.

Participants are expected to endure a 1.2-mile swim in the Foster Joseph Sayers Reservoir at Bald Eagle State Park, a 56-mile bike ride through Centre and Clinton County and a 13.1-mile run across Penn State's campus.

The grande finale has a "unique finish" at the finish line inside Beaver Stadium, according to the press release.

