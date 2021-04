The YMCA of Centre County's anti-hunger program, the Student Anti-Hunger Organization and the State College borough will host a milk distribution event on Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Locust Lane in downtown State College.

According to a press release, over 1,000 gallons of free milk will be distributed to raise awareness on food insecurity.

The event is set to take place no matter the weather.

Pennsylvania dairy farmers distributed free milk throughout Centre County in February and March.