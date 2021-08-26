A 58th anniversary celebration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom will take place from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from the borough of State College.

An in-person march for social justice will begin at the Sidney Friedman Parklet and will end at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza, along with a livestream option of the performances and speeches at the plaza, the release said.

According to the borough, the march and special events — including music and dramatic performances — “will point up the specific issues of racial, gender and economic justice facing the nation, with an eye to championing positive change.”

The event will also commemorate the establishment of State College’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, which was formerly known as the Fraser Street Plaza, the release said.

It marks “King’s January 21, 1965 visit to Penn State’s Rec Hall, along with other notable moments from the civil rights leader’s life,” according to the release.

The State College borough is asking that all members who attend the in-person march wear masks.

According to the borough, the streamed event will be available via C-NET, Centre County's Government and Education Access Television Network.

