The State College NAACP Chapter and the borough announced the community will celebrate Juneteenth from 1-2:30 p.m. on June 19 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown State College.

The theme of the celebration is "Remembering our Freedom, Empowering our Future," according to a release.

The event will feature live performances by local artists, State College Area School District students, Penn State students and community members.

There will be activities such as live music, song, dance, poetry and spoken word, followed by a screening of the documentary film "District Greenwood: The Amalgamated People," a retelling of the events that occurred from May 31 to June 1,1921 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The screening and panel discussion moderated by NAACP members will be held at 3 p.m. at 3 Dots Downtown.

