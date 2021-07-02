State College borough announced Friday it will hold its annual LION Bash block party and community resource fair downtown from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 8.

LION stands for "Living in One Neighborhood," as the bash "strives to create a community for both long-term and short-term residents," the release said.

The event, which will include food and music, also seeks to provide an "educational opportunity" for current and former Penn Staters in addition to State College residents, according to the release.

The borough said it's looking for local organizations and businesses to participate in the bash through engagement stations, where they can interact with community members. The engagement station registration form can be found here.

More information and updates about the LION Bash will be released in the future, according to the borough.

